Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Hogan Calling On Approval Of Vaccines For Children In Letter To Biden

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, but Gov. Hogan wants the federal government to go a step further.

He’s calling on full FDA approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. He also wants boosters to be made available immediately for seniors and other vulnerable populations. He wants expedited vaccine approval for children ages 5 to 11.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He said he wrote to President Biden about his concerns.

But, the FDA is not ready to act on those requests.

“The FDA will need to review the data, and it is not part of this [Pfizer] approval. We need to look at both safety and efficacy data,“ said Dr. Janet Woodcock, the Acting FDA administrator.

Maryland reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but the positivity rate fell back below 5%.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Covid-19 vaccine , Gov. Larry Hogan , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Gov. Hogan Calling On Approval Of Vaccines For…

The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, but Gov. Hogan wants the federal government to go a step further. 
08.24.21
Anthony Westerman

Baltimore County Police Officer Convicted Of Rape, Assault

Westerman began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013. He's currently suspended without pay. 
08.24.21
Midsection Of Criminal Holding Knife In Prison

Two People Stabbed Near Elementary School In Baltimore…

There is no word on their conditions at this time. 
08.23.21
Photos
Close