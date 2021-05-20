Joint Task Force To Investigate Rise In Carjackings In Maryland, DC

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Federal and state law enforcement in Maryland and DC are teaming up for a regional carjacking prosecution task force.

The goal is to make sure all resources are being used to track down and prosecute violent offenders.

The group is already experiencing some success. The task force has lead to the indictment of three people in two separate cases.

“These defendants are not just stealing cars, but they are assaulting law-abiding citizens, sticking guns in their faces and creating traumatic memories, which these victims and the communities will be haunted by for a long time beyond just the crime,” said Jonathan Lenzner, the acting U.S. Attorney General for Maryland.

Washington D.C. along with Prince George’s and Montgomery counties are seeing a spike in carjackings. The numbers doubled in 2020.

Baltimore is different. Police there said carjackings are down 21%.

Still, law enforcement want to remind the public to not leave cars running, be aware of their surroundings, and park in well-lit areas to help avoid falling victim to carjacking.

Source: CBS Baltimore

