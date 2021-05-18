Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Hogan Criticizes Mayor Scott’s Decision To Keep Baltimore’s Indoor Mask Mandate

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

You will have to wear your mask indoors and outdoors at venues like stadiums in Baltimore City for now.

The state no longer requires masks inside and outside for fully vaccinated people, but Mayor Brandon Scott said not enough people are vaccinated to drop the mask mandate.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Two out of three people you pass on the street are not vaccinated,” he said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Gov. Larry Hogan criticized Scott’s decision to keep the mask mandate in place.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me. I think the mayor might have the authority to do that. I know I saw him at the Preakness and at an event on Thursday night – both indoors – neither time with a mask, so if he’s not going to do it, then he probably shouldn’t tell other people to do it,” Hogan said.

Right now, the city will continue to mandate masks until 65% of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, only 42% of people have gotten at least one shot and only 33% are fully vaccinated.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore city , coronavirus , Gov. Larry Hogan , Mayor Brandon Scott

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Gov. Hogan Criticizes Mayor Scott’s Decision To Keep…

The state no longer requires masks inside and outside for fully vaccinated people, but Mayor Brandon Scott said not enough…
05.18.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
Baltimore Police Shoot & Kill Man That Held…

Commissioner Harrison said he will review body camera footage of the shooting and Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team…
05.17.21
Official flag of the State of Maryland
Indoor Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In Maryland…

However, masks will still be required in schools, on public transit and in the healthcare industry.
05.14.21
Photos
Close