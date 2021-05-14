Local
Multiple People Hurt In Gas Explosion In Pikesville

Pikesville Fire

Source: Baltimore County Fire Department / Baltimore County Fire Department

Baltimore County Fire Department is battling a fire following a gas explosion in Pikesville.

It happened at Stevenson Road and Janelle Drive around 4 p.m..

Multiple people are reported to be injured. That includes 3 people injured, with one of them critically injured. They were taken to Hopkins Bayview.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, several vehicles and buildings are involved in the fire.

