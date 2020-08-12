Local
Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion

We now have security camera footage of the moment a gas explosion leveled three homes in Northwest Baltimore on Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road and Brookhill Road. Two people were killed, including a Morgan State University student.

A neighbor told CBS Baltimore the other victim, a woman, was pregnant. Seven others were hurt, five of which are in critical condition.

Road closures remain in the area as crews condition their recovery efforts. Gas services remains off on a portion of the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road.

You can check out that security camera footage of the explosion below.

Baltimore , Morgan State University

