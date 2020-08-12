We now have security camera footage of the moment a gas explosion leveled three homes in Northwest Baltimore on Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road and Brookhill Road. Two people were killed, including a Morgan State University student.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A neighbor told CBS Baltimore the other victim, a woman, was pregnant. Seven others were hurt, five of which are in critical condition.

Road closures remain in the area as crews condition their recovery efforts. Gas services remains off on a portion of the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road.

See Also: Watch: Security Camera Captures Moment Of Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion

You can check out that security camera footage of the explosion below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: