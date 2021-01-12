Local
Cause Of Deadly Baltimore Gas Explosion Revealed

We now know the cause of the deadly gas explosion that rocked a northwest Baltimore neighborhood back in August 2020.

City fire officials said a natural gas buildup was the cause. When a stove was turned on, it triggered the blast on Labyrinth Road.

“After months of investigating, it has been determined that the explosion was a result of a large natural gas buildup, Chief Niles Ford said. “Based on the investigation and evidence, it appears as though a stove was turned on, which provided the ignition source.”

Three homes were destroyed in the blast. A fourth home had to be demolished.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott lost their lives back on August 10.

Homeowners in the area are still trying to repair their homes.

