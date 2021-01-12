Cause Of Deadly Baltimore Gas Explosion Revealed

We now know the cause of the deadly gas explosion that rocked a northwest Baltimore neighborhood back in August 2020.

City fire officials said a natural gas buildup was the cause. When a stove was turned on, it triggered the blast on Labyrinth Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“After months of investigating, it has been determined that the explosion was a result of a large natural gas buildup, Chief Niles Ford said. “Based on the investigation and evidence, it appears as though a stove was turned on, which provided the ignition source.”

Three homes were destroyed in the blast. A fourth home had to be demolished.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott lost their lives back on August 10.

Homeowners in the area are still trying to repair their homes.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: