Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2 Korean American Women At Liquor Store

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A man is in custody after police say he attacked two Korean women store owners in West Baltimore Monday.

It happened at the Wonderland Liquor Store on Pennsylvania Ave.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Surveillance video shows one woman walking to the front of the store to close up shop, when a man in a red shirt approaches her with a cement block in his hand. He’s then seen pulling her down to the ground and beating her with the block.

Another woman steps in to try to help. She was also hit in the head with the cement block. The women eventually were able to push him out of the store, but were overpowered once outside.

Baltimore Police have since arrested 50-year-old Daryl Doyles for the assault. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Gov. Larry Hogan has condemned the attack, saying he was outraged to learn about it.

“It was pretty hard to watch two elderly, older women smashed the head with a brick or a cinder block,” Hogan said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

He said the Maryland State Police is working in conjunction with the city to investigate the incident. He’s also talked to former U.S. Attorney Rob Hur, who’s setting up the state’s Hate Crime Task Force.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with the healing and recovery process for the women.

You can watch the surveillance video below, but be warned, it’s graphic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene
Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2…

Gov. Larry Hogan has condemned the attack, saying he was outraged to learn about it. 
05.05.21
Woman receives a dose of the COVID19 Vaccine at Fira...
Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available At All Maryland…

You no longer have to pre-register to get a vaccine at the mass vaccination sites in Maryland.
05.05.21
Baltimore Ravens Plan To Welcome Fans Back At…

The Baltimore Ravens announced a big move on Tuesday for the upcoming season that may be a bit risky for…
05.04.21
Photos
Close