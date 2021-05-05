Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2 Korean American Women At Liquor Store

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A man is in custody after police say he attacked two Korean women store owners in West Baltimore Monday.

It happened at the Wonderland Liquor Store on Pennsylvania Ave.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Surveillance video shows one woman walking to the front of the store to close up shop, when a man in a red shirt approaches her with a cement block in his hand. He’s then seen pulling her down to the ground and beating her with the block.

Another woman steps in to try to help. She was also hit in the head with the cement block. The women eventually were able to push him out of the store, but were overpowered once outside.

Baltimore Police have since arrested 50-year-old Daryl Doyles for the assault. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Gov. Larry Hogan has condemned the attack, saying he was outraged to learn about it.

“It was pretty hard to watch two elderly, older women smashed the head with a brick or a cinder block,” Hogan said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

He said the Maryland State Police is working in conjunction with the city to investigate the incident. He’s also talked to former U.S. Attorney Rob Hur, who’s setting up the state’s Hate Crime Task Force.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with the healing and recovery process for the women.

You can watch the surveillance video below, but be warned, it’s graphic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: