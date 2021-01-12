Local
More Funding Needed To Address MTA Maintenance Shortfall

Maryland leaders are sponsoring a bill that would provided millions of more dollars to the Maryland Transit Authority.

The Transit Safety and Investment Act would address a $2 billion budget shortfall in unfunded system maintenance.

The measure proposes $462 million each year for the repair of Maryland’s regional transit plus an additional $100 million for enhancements. The funding would address a backlog in repairs and maintenance as well as security systems and environmentally-friendly technology.

Last year, the legislation passed in the House of Delegates, but stalled in the Senate. Leaders expect for the bill to come up for a hearing any day.

