5 Shot During Dice Game In East Baltimore Overnight

Five people are recovering after a shooting overnight during a dice game.
Police from the Eastern District responded to the 2300 block of Greenmount Avenue around 1:19 Tuesday morning.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
When they arrived, officers found a 53-year-old man shot to the neck and head, a 19-year-old man shot to the foot and leg, and 18-year-old man shot to the leg, a 26-year-old man shot in the shoulder and a 17-year-old teenage boy shot to the chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore