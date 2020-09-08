Local
5 Shot During Dice Game In East Baltimore Overnight

Generic Dice, 15 June 2005. SHD Picture by ANTHONY JOHNSON

Five people are recovering after a shooting overnight during a dice game.

Police from the Eastern District responded to the 2300 block of Greenmount Avenue around 1:19 Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, officers found a 53-year-old man shot to the neck and head, a 19-year-old man shot to the foot and leg, and 18-year-old man shot to the leg, a 26-year-old man shot in the shoulder and a 17-year-old teenage boy shot to the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

