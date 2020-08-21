Local
Black Lives Matter Mural To Be Revealed Next To City Hall At Weekend Rally

U.S.-NEW YORK-BLACK LIVES MATTER-STREET MURAL

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

A Black Lives Matter mural is set to be unveiled this weekend.

You can find it near Baltimore’s City Hall on East Fayette Street. It’ll make its official debut during the Healing Through Art Rally on Saturday (August 22) at 10 AM.

East Fayette Street, between Gay Street and Holliday Street, will be closed and residents are welcome to be onlookers of the momentous art installation and unveiling of the finished Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural is the work of BTST Services along with Kid Balloon and other local artists.

Baltimore , Black Lives Matter

