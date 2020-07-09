National
“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In New York City

It's a thing of beauty, really...

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Well, it’s done.

Today New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fulfilled his promise to paint “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in giant yellow letters right in front of the Racist-In-Chief’s Fifth Avenue Trump Tower building in Manhattan. Something that caused Donald Trump to have a meltdown on Twitter after it was announced.

 

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Still his Twitter fingers and fragile as eggs ego wasn’t enough to keep the mural from getting underway and today it finally happened as the Mayor, Rev. Al Sharpton, NY residents and New York City workers put yellow paint to concrete and sent a message to the most divisive President in American history.

We’re lowkey surprised that Donald Trump didn’t send the National Guard to protect the street in front of his 58-floor building in Manhattan. Still, there’s a chance if he wins re-election that he’ll just have the street repainted to coverup the mural like it’s a political liability or something.

But for now we couldn’t be more pleased with the project and hope that it stays there from now until the end of time.

Peep pics of the painting below and let us now if you co-sign the move.

“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In New York City  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

