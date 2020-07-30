Maryland Expands Mask Requirement, Reopening Paused Due To Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Marylanders listen up!

The state has expanded its order, requiring masks to now be worn indoors and outdoors as the fight against COVID-19 intensifies.

Starting July 31 at 5 p.m., Marylanders must wear a mask or face covering in public areas of businesses and buildings and in outdoor public areas when it is not possible to maintain social distancing.

This expansion from Gov. Larry Hogan follows orders made in Baltimore City and Baltimore County last week.

“This expansion of the masking order is an action that is both fact based, apolitical and soundly grounded in science,” Gov. Hogan said.

Further reopening plans for the state of Maryland are also on hold.

“We do find ourselves at a fork in the road, a critical turning point where we could either continue making progress and continue heading in the right direction or we could ignore the warnings and spike back up like much of the rest of the country,” the governor said. “We’re making every effort to keep Maryland safely open for business.”

Gov. Hogan said the state will not shut down businesses again. He said that move has proven to be devastating to other states.

“We’ve come too far together to lose the progress that we’ve made on the road to recovery here in Maryland,” he said.

Hogan is urging people to be mindful of attending family gatherings, house parties and outdoor events. He said those were the number one activities of people who tested positive for the virus.

