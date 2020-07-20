Local
HomeLocal

Woman Dies In East Baltimore Car Crash

Car Accident And Wrecked Car On The Road. Crash.

Source: Roman Studio / Getty

A woman is dead after a car crash in East Baltimore Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of East Monument and Kresson streets when a car collided with a truck.

The woman was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

See Also: Dangerous Heat Expected In Baltimore Monday, Temps Could Reach 102 Degrees

See Also: Baltimore City Council Wants All Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots For General Election

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Rise As Total Cases Exceed 78K…

As of Monday, there are now 78,685 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
07.20.20
Prep For Success Back to School Rally
Dangerous Heat Expected In Baltimore Monday, Temps Could…

Baltimore is under a code red extreme heat advisory that ends on Wednesday, July 22. According to CBS Baltimore, there’s…
07.20.20
Car Accident And Wrecked Car On The Road. Crash.
Woman Dies In East Baltimore Car Crash

A woman is dead after a car crash in East Baltimore Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. at the…
07.20.20
Close