Woman Dies In East Baltimore Car Crash

A woman is dead after a car crash in East Baltimore Monday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of East Monument and Kresson streets when a car collided with a truck.
The woman was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Source: CBS Baltimore
