Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Council Wants All Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots For General Election

A voter casts their ballot at Williamstown Primary School in Melbourne, during t

Source: The AGE / Getty

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is concerned the city is not ready for November’s general election.

He is calling on the state Board of Elections to mail an absentee ballot to every eligible voter.

Earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan requested all eligible voters be mailed an application to request an absentee ballot, but Scott said submitting multiple mailings will lead to “unnecessary confusion.”

According to State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone, the Board of Elections is still figuring out money, staffing and working to find voting centers that will comply with social distancing. She said private facilities don’t want to host them.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Baltimore City Council

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
A voter casts their ballot at Williamstown Primary School in Melbourne, during t
Baltimore City Council Wants All Voters To Receive…

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is concerned the city is not ready for November’s general election. He is calling…
07.16.20
Old polio vaccine could offer some protection from coronavirus, University of Maryland experts expect
Gov. Hogan Details Unemployment Insurance Fraud, Reasons Behind…

An increase in positive coronavirus cases in Maryland is directly tied to bars and non-compliance with public health requirements. That’s…
07.15.20
Washington Redskins v Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens: No Fans At Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens is unable to host fans at training camp this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ravens…
07.15.20
Close