Dangerous Heat Expected In Baltimore Monday, Temps Could Reach 102 Degrees

Baltimore is under a code red extreme heat advisory that ends on Wednesday, July 22.

According to CBS Baltimore, there’s dangerous heat in place today with a real feel between 110 degrees and 115 degrees.

Highs near 102 degrees and high humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat illness.

“If you are susceptible to weather related respiratory issues, today is a day for concern,” CBS Baltimore Meteorologist Tim Williams said. “Most of the WJZ viewing area is under a Code Yellow (moderate) Air Quality Alert. Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Tiny pollution particles can aggravate heart & lung disease.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: