Baltimore Police Commissioner Pleading For Tips After Violent Memorial Day Weekend

A series of shootings left eight people dead and several others injured across Baltimore over the holiday weekend.

These incidents bring the number of homicides in the city this year to 118.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a Monday press conference the level of the violence over Memorial Day weekend was unacceptable.

“We know that most of the persons or several of the persons are no strangers to our criminal justice system, to include murder convictions, attempted murder convictions and robbery convictions. Some of this was retaliatory violence,” he said.

Police are still working to figure out if any of the shooting were related.

