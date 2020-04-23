Local
Gov. Hogan To Announce Plan To Reopen State

Maryland governor responds after Trump calls him out during coronavirus briefing

On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan will announce Maryland’s Roadmap To Recovery plan. The plan will outline how Maryland will reopen after the coronavirus pandemic led to a stay at home order to slow the spread of the illness.

“On Friday, we will be introducing our Maryland strong roadmap to recovery,” Hogan said. “A safe, effective, and gradual plan which will allow us to reopen to rebuild and to recover just as soon as it is safe for us to do so.”

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

