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California Teacher ID’d in White House Correspondents’ Dinner

California Teacher ID’d in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Investigators say Allen put together a long firearm in a lightly monitored area near a terrace-level entrance.

Published on April 25, 2026

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Source: @realDonaldTrump / @realDonaldTrump

WASHINGTON –Authorities identified the man who fired shots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California.

Officers took him into custody after the shooting began near the event’s security screening area just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say Allen put together a long firearm in a lightly monitored area near a terrace-level entrance before moving toward the ballroom and firing shots.

A volunteer at the event said Allen was in a storage area near the entrance where bar carts were kept and said there was little security in that space. The volunteer said Allen pulled a long weapon from a bag.

After shots were fired, people inside the venue took cover under tables.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that law enforcement arrested the suspect quickly. He also said a Secret Service agent was shot at close range and is expected to recover.

California Teacher ID’d in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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