Local
HomeLocal

African-Americans Most Impacted By Coronavirus In Maryland

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

New numbers show that of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Maryland where race is known, African-Americans have been impacted the most.

The state is reporting 2,064 African-Americans have confirmed cases. 55 have died.

The next highest number is white people with 1,540 testing positive and 39 deaths.

The state is reporting 122 of the cases are Asians with 6 deaths and 449 cases and 3 deaths are classified as other.

There is no data available for 1,354 cases and 21 deaths.

Maryland’s numbers are reflecting a trend across the nation with more African-American’s getting seriously ill or being hospitalized from coronavirus.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

African-Americans Most Impacted By Coronavirus In Maryland  was originally published on 92q.com

African American , coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are Now Nearly 7,000 Positive Cases Of…

As of Friday, there are now 6,968 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. More than 738 cases were added to…
04.10.20
African-Americans Most Impacted By Coronavirus In Maryland

New numbers show that of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Maryland where race is known, African-Americans have been impacted the…
04.10.20
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Self-Surrender Date Extended

The Bureau of Prisons has extend the date former Mayor Catherine E. Pugh has to self-surrender until Friday, June 26,…
04.10.20
Close