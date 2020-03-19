newsletter
Cooking Projects and Science Experiments For Bored Kids

Parents are only a few days into keeping their kids home from school due to the coronavirus . The most common words to hear are “I’m bored!”

If you’re avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, social distancing and going out into public places as little as possible with your kids, try entertaining the children with craft projects, science experiments and creative play ideas that will help keep kids busy.

Check out the activities on this site , chances are, you’ve got the materials around your house already to do most of them, so you won’t need to risk a run to the craft store.

Missing school isn’t easy for your kids—or for you.  There are simple ways to turn unexpected time at home into exciting opportunities to keep your children engaged. Create fun activities for your child to learn, think, and grow.

Also, teach the kids how to entertain themselves without depending on anyone; this will lead them to a correct way while growing up as an adult and being an independent person.

