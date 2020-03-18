Coronavirus
Some Local Residents Come Together While Practicing Social Distancing

Some Baltimore residents from several neighborhoods got up on rooftops to have a good time, as a show of unity. This all took place on Tuesday night, even while practicing social distancing.

“I got the idea when I saw the video of people on lock down in Italy because of the corona virus outbreak, gathering at windows and terraces every night, singing and playing instruments. So I called on neighbors to get on their rooftops and stoops,” said Brittney North.

Some residents of Patterson Park, Upper Fells Point and Canton came up with a way to have fun and party at a distance, while showing love with their neighbors at the same time, but on their separate rooftops.

“This is a good kind of escape from all the negative that’s going on and bringing it back to the positive,” said organizer Brittany North.

