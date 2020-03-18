Local
Morgan State University Postpones Commencement, Moves to Online-Only Classes

Some changes have been made at Morgan State University due to the coronavirus. The university announced Tuesday that it will transition to online-only classes for the rest of the semester and will reschedule spring commencement.

The University said faculty and students will utilize available technology and software to complete the remaining required coursework for the semester. Here’s what the university’s website told students:

“Given the State’s executive order to temporarily shutter businesses, gathering places and entertainment venues off-campus, and the call to minimize large gatherings of people on-campus, it has become evident that this is the best action to take to enhance the safety of our students.”

A reschedule date for spring commencement has not yet been announced.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus , Morgan State University

