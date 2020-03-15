Local
HomeLocal

1st Coronavirus Case Reported In Baltimore

Baltimore City Skyline

Source: Dre Johnson / Dre Johnson

Coronavirus has hit Baltimore as the city reported its first case Saturday night.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said the patient was a man in his 60s. No further details are available at this time.

There are a total of 26 coronavirus cases in Maryland, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s office. It’s unclear if the Baltimore diagnosis is included in that number.

This is a developing story. 

Source: CBS Baltimore

Coronavirus in Maryland:

Coronavirus Closings: National Guard Activated, Schools Shutting Down, Events Canceled

Johns Hopkins Hospital Doctors Create Coronavirus Test

No Lines! MVA Using Appointments To Reduce Traffic During Coronavirus Outbreak

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore city , coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
1st Coronavirus Case Reported In Baltimore

Coronavirus has hit Baltimore as the city reported its first case Saturday night. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said…
03.14.20
Maryland Senator Antonio Hayes
On The LYMS: Maryland Senator Antonio Hayes/2020 Legislative…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Senator Antonio Hayes to discuss the Maryland Legislative Update. Part 1 Sign Up…
03.13.20
Waving flag of MARYLAND in United States.
Coronavirus Closings: National Guard Activated, Schools Shutting Down,…

The state has begun to impose major restrictions in response to the coronavirus. Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed a total…
03.14.20
Close