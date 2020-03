Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due To CoronaVirus

The NBA will suspend it’s 2019-2020 season until further notice” after one of its players tested positive with the CoronaVirus COVID-19. NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both reported the news.

Following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test, the NBA is in an indefinite suspension. https://t.co/h7YpWMrvGE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive with the virus, leading to the NBA’s decision which will take effect after tonight’s game.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s games until further notice” pic.twitter.com/tB2kpdB9ur — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) March 12, 2020

We will have more on this as it develops.

