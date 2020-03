Two Baltimore City police officers are accused in a hit-and-run in Parkville early Sunday morning, said Baltimore County police.

An off-duty officer caught the crash on video, on Hillsway Avenue near Lyle Court, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

