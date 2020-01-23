2 Men Shot Dead in West Baltimore Identified

A pair of men shot in West Baltimore Tuesday night have been identified.
Police say 20-year-old Rayquiz Joseph and 24 year-old Darius Massey were found dead in the 1200 block of N. Bentalou Street.
Officers originally responded to the 2200 block of Winchester Street for a report of a shooting before they found the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
