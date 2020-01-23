Police Seize Firearms & Drugs From Teen’s Home

An 18-year-old is behind bars after police seized firearms and drugs from his home Wednesday.

Fox Trot helped offers track the suspect who was riding to his W. Preston Street home on his dirt bike.

When they got there, police served him with a search warrant, taking a loaded rifle, loaded handgun, 80 grams of cocaine and his dirt bike.

The unnamed 18-year-old was arrested and charged.

“If you know of anyone who is illegally possessing a firearm, contact the police. You could save a life,” police said in a press release.

Source: CBS Baltimore

