Local
HomeLocal

Police Seize Firearms & Drugs From Teen’s Home

As Trump Puts Focus On Baltimore, Group Works To Bring Awareness To Recent Murders

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

An 18-year-old is behind bars after police seized firearms and drugs from his home Wednesday.

Fox Trot helped offers track the suspect who was riding to his W. Preston Street home on his dirt bike.

When they got there, police served him with a search warrant, taking a loaded rifle, loaded handgun, 80 grams of cocaine and his dirt bike.

The unnamed 18-year-old was arrested and charged.

“If you know of anyone who is illegally possessing a firearm, contact the police. You could save a life,” police said in a press release.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore Police

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
ESSA 1
School Construction Bill Scheduled for Hearing

A bill that would provide more money for school construction throughout Maryland is scheduled for a hearing in Annapolis. The…
01.23.20
Caution yellow tape sign outdoor
2 Men Shot Dead in West Baltimore Identified

A pair of men shot in West Baltimore Tuesday night have been identified. Police say 20-year-old Rayquiz Joseph and 24…
01.23.20
As Trump Puts Focus On Baltimore, Group Works To Bring Awareness To Recent Murders
Police Seize Firearms & Drugs From Teen’s Home

An 18-year-old is behind bars after police seized firearms and drugs from his home Wednesday. Fox Trot helped offers track the…
01.23.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close