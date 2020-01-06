Local
HomeLocal

Man Fatally Shot in the Head in West Baltimore

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a fatal shooting in West Baltimore Sunday evening.

It happened on the 1400 block of Mountmor Court at around 8:40 p.m..

Officers found an 18-year-old man on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

See Also: Fire Breaks Out Inside Vacant Building in Downtown Baltimore

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Laurel Police: Suspect Baited Seagulls to Parking Lot To Run Them Over

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore city , crime , West Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
Baltimore Area Schools To Close For Special Election…

Several schools in Maryland’s 7th congressional district will be closed on February 4 as voters head to the polls for…
01.06.20
Police Tape
Man Fatally Shot in the Head in West…

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a fatal shooting in West Baltimore Sunday evening. It happened on the…
01.06.20
N. Glover St. Fire
Fire Breaks Out Inside Vacant Building in Downtown…

No one was hurt in a fire at a vacant building in downtown Baltimore Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the…
01.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close