Laurel Police: Suspect Baited Seagulls to Parking Lot To Run Them Over

Seagulls Fighting over a Piece of Toast

Source: By Eve Livesey / Getty

Police in Laurel are looking for the person who they said lured several seagulls to a parking lot to kill them.

Investigators said the suspect sprinkles popcorn Saturday morning to draw the birds to the area. After several of them gathered, the person used a car to run the birds over.

“I was disturbed.” said Corporal Wilson, with the Laurel Police Department.

At least 10 birds were killed. Officers were able to save just one.

If anyone has any information about this crime, call Laurel Police.

Source: CBS Baltimore

