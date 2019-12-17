Stolen Amazon Delivery Van Recovered

An Amazon delivery van was recovered Monday after it had been missing for several hours.
Baltimore police said the vehicle was stolen around 12:19 p.m. from the 1300 block of Sherwood Avenue. It was found later in the afternoon along Craddock Road, around two miles from where it disappeared.
At this time, police cannot say what, if any, packages were stolen inside the van.
Amazon said in a statement the driver was not harmed.
Source: CBS Baltimore
