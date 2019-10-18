Former Maryland State Delegate Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Former Maryland State Delegate Tawanna Gaines pleaded guilty Thursday to fraud.
According to the Justice Department, Gaines spent more than $22,000 from her campaign on personal expenses such as hair styling, dental work, a pool at her home and an Amazon Prime membership.
The 67-year-old Democrat from Prince George’s County resigned earlier this month. She’s facing up to 20 years in prison.
Gaines has also been order to pay $22,565.03 in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 3.
Source: CBS Baltimore
See Also: President Trump Tweets About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore