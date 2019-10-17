Local
President Trump Tweets About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death

President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to the family of Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died early Thursday morning.

He took to Twitter calling his work and voice ” very hard, if not impossible, to replace.”

See Also: Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings Dead At 68

Trump’s tweet follows a period of sparing between himself and the late Congressman. Cummings was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

See Also: Watch U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings’ Emotional Response To Immigration Policies [VIDEO]

Source: CBS Baltimore

