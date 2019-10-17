President Trump Tweets About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death

President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to the family of Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died early Thursday morning.

He took to Twitter calling his work and voice ” very hard, if not impossible, to replace.”

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Trump’s tweet follows a period of sparing between himself and the late Congressman. Cummings was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Source: CBS Baltimore

