Local
HomeLocal

Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets About Congressman Cummings Again

President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again.

“The Radical Left Dems went after me for using the words “drug-infested” concerning Baltimore. Take a look at Elijah C.,” President Trump said.

The Congressman has tweeted that he will continue to “serve as a check on the Executive Branch.”

Trump’s latest tweet comes after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson came to Baltimore Tuesday and defended President Trump’s attacks on the city.

Dr. Carson spent decades in Baltimore as a pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins. He said he often worried about patients going home to “East Baltimore, West Baltimore, where there were rats and roaches and mice and ticks and unabated lead problems.”

See Also: Trump Responds To Claims That Tweets About Cummings & Baltimore Are Racist

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

congressman elijah cummings , Donald Trump

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
Chief Deputy Tiffany Green Becomes First Black Female…

Angela Alsobrooks announced on Tuesday that Tiffany D. Green has been appointed the new Fire Chief of Prince George’s County…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close