Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets About Congressman Cummings Again

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again.
“The Radical Left Dems went after me for using the words “drug-infested” concerning Baltimore. Take a look at Elijah C.,” President Trump said.
The Congressman has tweeted that he will continue to “serve as a check on the Executive Branch.”
Trump’s latest tweet comes after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson came to Baltimore Tuesday and defended President Trump’s attacks on the city.
Dr. Carson spent decades in Baltimore as a pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins. He said he often worried about patients going home to “East Baltimore, West Baltimore, where there were rats and roaches and mice and ticks and unabated lead problems.”
Source: CBS Baltimore
