Trump Responds To Claims That Tweets About Cummings & Baltimore Are Racist

Early Sunday morning, President Donald Trump returned to Twitter to defend his series of tweets that were directed at U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings.
He said “there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore. Just take a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people.”
Source:FoxBaltimore