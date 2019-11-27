Local
Man Dead After Police-Involved Shooting On I-83 In Baltimore County

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County late Tuesday night.

Baltimore County Police were called to a home and officers responded to that location. Once officers arrived, the person who was called for left.

Officers were enroute to location when the individual who had been threatening to harm others and himself left the scene. They then located the vehicle on I-83 where the interaction took place.

