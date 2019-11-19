Man Killed After His Pickup Truck Collides With MTA Bus

A Baltimore man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided into an MTA bus.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard around 6 p.m. Monday. They said the MTA bus was letting off passengers when it was rear-ended by the Ford F250. The truck then struck the light pole.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606.

Source: CBS Baltimore

