Man Killed After His Pickup Truck Collides With MTA Bus

A Baltimore man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided into an MTA bus.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard around 6 p.m. Monday. They said the MTA bus was letting off passengers when it was rear-ended by the Ford F250. The truck then struck the light pole.
Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606.
See Also: Maryland Attorney General Warning About Lottery Scam
Source: CBS Baltimore
See Also: Maryland Man Sentenced to Jail After Threatening To Shoot Up Workplace
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore