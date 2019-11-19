Maryland Man Sentenced to Jail After Threatening To Shoot Up Workplace

A Glen Burnie man is behind bars after he threatened to shoot up the Honda dealership where he worked.

Thomas Cudnik Jr. pleaded guilty Friday to making a threat of mass violence. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail with all but 98 days suspended.

Authorities in Anne Arundel County said Cudnik told his manager back in August he sometimes felt like shooting up the place. His lawyer said Cudnik made the comment after being verbally bullied and his said her son has a learning disability.

A search of Cudnik’s home uncovered several guns, but no ammunition.

In addition to his jail time, Cudnik also was ordered to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment.

Source: CBS Baltimore

