Maryland Attorney General Warning About Lottery Scam

A lottery scam is targeting Maryland residents.

The state’s Consumer Protection Division on Monday said a fake letter being sent out with a counterfeit reproduction of the Maryland Mega Millions logo tells recipients they have won the “Mega Millions International Lottery 2019 Draw.”

Officials said consumers should throw away any letter saying the recipient has won an international lottery. Consumers can report the letters to the division and the Federal Trade Commission.

See Also: Maryland Man Sentenced to Jail After Threatening To Shoot Up Workplace

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: