Maryland Attorney General Warning About Lottery Scam

Man playing Lotto

Source: Buena Vista Images / Getty

A lottery scam is targeting Maryland residents.

The state’s Consumer Protection Division on Monday said a fake letter being sent out with a counterfeit reproduction of the Maryland Mega Millions logo tells recipients they have won the “Mega Millions International Lottery 2019 Draw.”

Officials said consumers should throw away any letter saying the recipient has won an international lottery. Consumers can report the letters to the division and the Federal Trade Commission.

Source: CBS Baltimore

