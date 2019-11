Three Digital Harbor High School students were thanked Thursday afternoon for going above and beyond after witnessing a hit and run.

School administrators said the juniors were walking home one afternoon two weeks ago when they saw someone side swipe a parked car on Cross Street, leaving a lot of damage behind.

See Also: Handgun Found at Reach Partnership School, Student in Custody

Source:WMAR2News