Handgun Found at Reach Partnership School, Student in Custody

Administrators at Reach Partnership School recovered a handgun Thursday.
Officials said a student has been taken into the custody.
This is a developing story.
Source: CBS Baltimore
See Also: Baltimore City Police Department Closes Investigation And Calls Sean Suiter Death A Suicide
See Also: Mayor Young Hopes ‘Colder Weather’ Will Keep Gang Members Inside
See Also: Where Is Alexis Crawford? Everything To Know About Missing HBCU Student
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore