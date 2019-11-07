Local
Handgun Found at Reach Partnership School, Student in Custody

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Administrators at Reach Partnership School recovered a handgun Thursday.

Officials said a student has been taken into the custody.

This is a developing story. 

Source: CBS Baltimore

