Baltimore City Police Department Closes Investigation And Calls Sean Suiter Death A Suicide

A Maryland State Police report has concluded Detective Sean Suiter died by suicide, after almost two years of controversy and questions.
Baltimore Police have closed their investigation as a result, saying the report had nothing to suggest Suiter’s death was anything other than a suicide.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement: “I have received the Maryland State Police report regarding their review of the investigation into Det. Sean Suiter’s death.
Source:FoxBaltimore