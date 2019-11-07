Larry Young Morning Show
Baltimore City Police Department Closes Investigation And Calls Sean Suiter Death A Suicide

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

A Maryland State Police report has concluded Detective Sean Suiter died by suicide, after almost two years of controversy and questions.

Baltimore Police have closed their investigation as a result, saying the report had nothing to suggest Suiter’s death was anything other than a suicide.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement: “I have received the Maryland State Police report regarding their review of the investigation into Det. Sean Suiter’s death.

 

