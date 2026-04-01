Baltimore Mayor Highlights Crime Drop, Road Repairs In State Of The City Address

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott highlighted progress and ongoing challenges during his sixth State of the City address Tuesday night, focusing on public safety, infrastructure improvements, and investments in young people across the city.

The address comes as Baltimore continues to see a notable decline in violent crime. According to data from the mayor’s office, homicides dropped to a 50-year low in 2025, falling by 30% compared to the previous year. Non-fatal shootings also declined by nearly 20%. City officials credit the success in part to the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which targets crime networks through collaboration between law enforcement and local agencies.

Infrastructure concerns were also front and center, particularly the city’s ongoing battle with potholes following a harsh winter. Scott introduced a new initiative called “Repave Baltimore,” aimed at modernizing how the city resurfaces roads. The plan includes data-driven tracking of road conditions and a public-facing website where residents can monitor progress. In the weeks after January’s winter storm, more than 1,000 potholes were reported, with crews filling over 1,400 during a citywide blitz.

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The mayor also announced new financial relief programs to help residents and businesses struggling with rising utility costs. The Energy Stability Fund will provide up to $1,500 in assistance for qualifying households, while small and mid-sized businesses may receive grants of up to $25,000.

Investing in youth remained a key priority. Plans include expanding YouthWorks opportunities to more than 6,500 positions and launching apprenticeship programs that connect young residents with job training.

Scott also addressed protections for legacy homeowners, immigration policies, and ongoing oversight concerns, emphasizing a broader goal of strengthening communities and ensuring equitable growth across Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Highlights Crime Drop, Road Repairs In State Of The City Address was originally published on 92q.com