Capital Gazette Shooter Jarrod Ramos’ Pleads Guilty

Jury selection began Wednesday to determine whether or not Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible for the Capital Gazette shooting that killed five people.

It comes a day after Ramos pleaded guilty to 23 criminal counts including murder.

Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara all died in that shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis in June 2018.

A Maryland Department of Health evaluation found Ramos was sane during the killings. The burden will shift to the defense to prove his mental state.

The prosecution is asking for Ramos to be sentenced to life in prison.

Source: CBS Baltimore

