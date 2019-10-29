Local
HomeLocal

Capital Gazette Shooter Jarrod Ramos’ Pleads Guilty

At Least 5 Killed In Shooting At Annapolis Capital-Gazette Newspaper

Source: Handout / Getty

Jury selection began Wednesday to determine whether or not Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible for the Capital Gazette shooting that killed five people.

It comes a day after Ramos pleaded guilty to 23 criminal counts including murder.

Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara all died in that shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis in June 2018.

A Maryland Department of Health evaluation found Ramos was sane during the killings. The burden will shift to the defense to prove his mental state.

The prosecution is asking for Ramos to be sentenced to life in prison.

See Also: 3 Killed in Separate Shootings Hours Apart in Northwest Baltimore

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Capital Gazette Shooting , Jarrod Ramos

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Sinkhole
City Leaders Seek to Revamp Water Billing System

Baltimore City Council members voted on a plan Monday night that would change the water system in the city. Under…
10.29.19
Congressman Elijah Cummings
Baltimore City Council Considering Renaming Courthouse East After…

Baltimore City Council introduced a resolution Monday night to rename Courthouse East after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Cummings represented…
10.29.19
At Least 5 Killed In Shooting At Annapolis Capital-Gazette Newspaper
Capital Gazette Shooter Jarrod Ramos’ Pleads Guilty

Jury selection began Wednesday to determine whether or not Jarrod Ramos is criminally responsible for the Capital Gazette shooting that…
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close