3 Killed in Separate Shootings Hours Apart in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating 3 separate shootings that killed 3 people in northwest Baltimore overnight.

The first one happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday on the 4200 block of Park Heights Avenue. A 25-year-old man was found dead at that scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Three other people, a 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are looking for two suspects in that shooting.

The second shooting happened on the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue around 7:48 p.m. on Monday. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. She died from her injuries.

The third shooting of the night happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. A 19-year-old man died from his injuries at an area hospital. Three more people were also hurt.

Anyone with information on any of these investigations is asked to call Baltimore City police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

