Man Shot in the Back While Riding Bicycle

Man Cycling in Bruges, Belgium

Source: Tim Graham / Getty

An early Tuesday morning shooting left one man injured.

Baltimore police said the 47-year-old victim was riding his bike on the 4800 block of Beaufort Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. when he was shot in the back by an unknown assailant.

He took himself to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

