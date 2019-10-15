Man Shot in the Back While Riding Bicycle

An early Tuesday morning shooting left one man injured.

Baltimore police said the 47-year-old victim was riding his bike on the 4800 block of Beaufort Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. when he was shot in the back by an unknown assailant.

See Also: Man Shot During Carjacking In Federal Hill

He took himself to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: