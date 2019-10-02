Local
Towson University Students Demanding Answers To Recent Rise in Sexual Assault Incidents

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at Towson University

A closed-door meeting was held Tuesday at Towson University after a student was accused of raping another student in his on-campus apartment last month.

Students told CBS Baltimore leaders didn’t provide any reassuring answers.

“It seemed very insincere, it seemed like they weren’t actually really taking the steps necessary to make us feel safe on campus,” Jutah Hughes, a Towson University student, said.

The suspect, Onyekachukwu Igwilo, is being held without bond. His attorney said his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This incident comes after a recent report of a suspect inappropriately touching a female student earlier this week.

