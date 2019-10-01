Suspect Killed in Hunt Valley Towne Center Stabbing Attack Had Police Record

New information surrounding the suspect in the Hunt Valley Towne Center stabbing incident from over the weekend.

Baltimore police said Jamaal Ramone Taylor has had run-ins with Baltimore police previously over the years.

Taylor was arrested by city police on two separate occasions between 2010 and 2012 for burglary and second-degree assault, respectively.

See Also: Report: Multiple People Hurt In Knife Attack At Hunt Valley Towne Center

Five people injured in the stabbing incident Saturday suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at local hospitals.

Police released Taylor’s mugshots from his two previous arrests. Check them out by clicking here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

