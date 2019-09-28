Local
HomeLocal

Report: Multiple People Hurt In Knife Attack At Hunt Valley Towne Center

Low angle of Police Cord tape with officers and abandoned car in background

Source: Daniel Allan / Getty

A suspect is dead and multiple people are injured after a knife attack on Saturday. Baltimore county police report five people suffered non-life threatening injuries after the suspect attacked the victims with a box cutter inside the Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor and Beer Store and Noodles in Company Cockeysville, Md. Cockeysville is 15 minutes outside of Baltimore County.

The attack allegedly took place after the suspect was asked to leave by employees of the liquor store. The suspect was shot by Baltimore County Police Depa and has been pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Sources | Washington Post, WBALTV.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Purebred female golden retriever PoV looking at an Alpine landscape in South Tyrol, Italy
Baltimore Cop Fatally Shoots Dog He Says Bit…

Baltimore City Police are investigating claims that a fatal shooting of a dog was not justified. Officers were at the…
09.27.19
Woman harassed by alleged Capital Gazette shooter speaks on NBC's 'Today show'.
Pool of 300 Possible Jurors Questioned Friday in…

A lengthy jury selection process is underway to pick who decide the fate of the Capital Gazette newspaper shooter. Five…
09.27.19
A car flips in an road traffic accident on Kings Road
Vehicle Fire Breaks Out Near Garage on Towson…

A car caught fire on an access road near the Glen Garage early Friday morning. The 7800 building was evacuated…
09.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close