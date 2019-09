Baltimore City Police need your help to track down a commercial burglary suspect.

Officials told CBS Baltimore the suspect broke into HH Redstone LLC offices located at 30 W. Biddle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2221.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: