A pair of teens convicted of burglary in connection with the death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio will spend 30 years behind bars.

The sentenced handed down Monday after an emotional appeal from both Derrick Matthews and Eugene Genius.

The teens were convicted of felony murder last May.

See Also: Dawnta Harris Found Guilty of Killing Officer Amy Caprio

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: